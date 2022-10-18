At the midway point of the season, UCF's defense ranks No. 8 nationally in scoring defense (14.33 ppg) and has maintained a No. 1 ranking in red zone defense (.524).

Defensive coordinator Travis Williams reviews last week's big win against Temple and knows they'll be tested by an East Carolina team led by QB Holton Ahlers and RB Keaton Mitchell.

Recap:

Asked what he liked most about the defense vs. Temple, T-Will said it was their performance in the second half. Really, after the first two drives of the game. They made adjustments and took coaching. Temple did some things they weren't expecting.

The reserves saw meaningful reps in the second half, which was a positive. Walk-ons too. It's always good to get that opportunity.

LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste is playing really well this season. T-Will says his leadership has been the key. He takes pride in that and also in his preparation. He's a graduate, so he has more time to do a lot of things on his own. "He's playing at a high level right now." Very proud of him. He's always flashing on film.

They got an early start on ECU, started the prep on Saturday. They know it will be a hostile environment. Said Mike Houston does a great job with them.

Asked about getting more sacks, they're getting pressure. The No. 1 objective is to win the game. They don't really have a goal to get a certain amount of sacks. Their goals are getting off the field on third down, stopping the run, pass efficiency.

How would he evaluate the defense at the halfway point of the season? He's not a "half of a season" type coach. Ask him after the season. Teams fall off all the time. He likes to see the whole body of work.

On LB Jason Johnson, he's been a "spark." Said both he and JJB are playing at a high level. They want to be a good LB group. He's always 10 minutes early to everything. He works like a pro. Very smart player.

On fifth-year starting QB for ECU, Holton Ahlers, he's "seen it all." A lefty. Seen every type of coverage. He can run, big guy, tough, strong arm, understands their offense. "He'll be a challenge. I think he's a really good football player."

ECU RB Keaton Mitchell has major speed. He outruns angles. It's trying to bottle him up, but that's going to be tough. He has elite speed and can catch the ball out of the back field. He can hit it for 80 yards in the blink of an eye.

On playing their first true road game, it's all about the preparation. He saw the ECU-Memphis game and knows the crowd will be hyped. He sees a well-coached team.

LB Kam Moore made his debut vs. Temple. He's proud of him. Said he's really smart. Can play the mike and money positions. It's time for him to get more reps. He almost had a pick-six. He works hard. Has great high school coaches who coached him up well.

Another former Seminole player, Demari Henderson, also played a lot. He was No. 4 in defensive production points for the game. He has a bright future as well.

The reserves didn't have a drop-off vs. Temple. The future is bright with the young guys. He was excited to see them out there.

This will be his first time going to ECU. He knows it'll be a good atmosphere and a fun experience.



