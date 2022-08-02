UCF DE Joshua Celiscar looking to show out this season

Josh Celiscar, who was just voted a team captain, appeared at Tuesday's media availability.

UCF's third-year defensive end was third on the team last year in both sacks (3) and tackles for loss (7.5). His goal for his junior campaign?

"I'm trying to be more mobile getting off the edge and being more physical off the edge as well," Celiscar said. "This camp, I want to progress on my pass rush. That's something I really feel like I need to set myself apart from everybody else. We need somebody to go get 'em. We've got Tre'Mon Morris-Brash. I want to be a guy too to go get the quarterback. I need to progress at that. Just getting better at it."

With Big Kat Bryant moving on, Celiscar believes he's in line for more reps which should turn into more production.

"The goal every year is double-digit (sacks)," he said. "I have to be more mobile and move my feet, get to the quarterback as far as I can... I expect to show out this year."

What is a new name that could surprise?

"Kervins Choute," Celiscar said. "He's gonna have a good year. I feel like he's gonna progress a little bit more. These past couple years he hasn't played, but in the spring he showed out. Today he had a great practice. I believe if he gets playing time, he's going to show up."

Looking ahead to the season, the expectation is a ring.

"This team, we want to come out as champions," Celiscar said. "We want to win the AAC Championship. We're coming together as a team, defense and offense. We're not separated at all. We're together. This year is going to be the year we do it."



