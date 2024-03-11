Now fully healthy, UCF defensive tackle Ricky Barber is looking for his final season to be his best season. He appeared before the media following the first day of spring practice.

Notable from the interview:

On DT Derrick LeBlanc, Barber thinks he's going to be an impact player like Lee Hunter.

The big goal for the defense is stopping the run.

Asked about defensive play of the day, Barber complimented DB William Wells for an interception.

The new strength coach, Anthony Kincy, has brought in a new culture and a toughness. He's also been working with new strength assistant Morris Henry, who worked with NFL DT Derrick Brown a few years ago at Auburn. He's also been doing some MMA training with him.



