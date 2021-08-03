UCF Football: Gus Malzahn Media Day Press Conference

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn addresses the media on Tuesday at the onset of preseason camp. The Knights will hold their first practice on Wednesday morning. The season opener against Boise State is a little more than four weeks away on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Opening statement:

"We're real excited for report day. A lot of excitement around the complex. We're gonna start practice tomorrow. We've got two helmet-only practices, then we'll get into shells. During fall camp, we'll scrimmage two good scrimmages. We do have the ability for a third one. That's usually put aside for the younger guys. Fall camp goals, looking at this thing, our goals are to identify a two-deep by the end of fall camp. We have a lot of transfers. We've got a lot of guys that we're curious to see how they do and their development from spring. Second goal is to identify the strengths on all three phases. We've got a pretty good idea, but we'll define that. The bottom line is who we can count on. That's what I'll be telling our players tonight in our first meeting. We're real excited to get this thing going. We've got Boise State here in a short period of time. A very quality opponent that's experienced. We've got to have a super camp to get going."

When you look at Dillon, what development did you see in the summer from him and what would you like to see from him in a leadership as he goes into fall camp?

"This summer, the leadership part really stood out to me. Working on his own. Coaches can't work with them. He was out with the receivers a lot. Just always around the complex. You can tell the urgency is really high for him. I really impressed in the spring like I've talked about. Really looking forward to him leading our team."

It was an important summer for the strength and conditioning program, working with Coach Dawson. What was the verdict after summer workouts?

"First of all, the guys did a great job. Just walking down the hall, you can see their bodies are changing. We need to get stronger. I think our guys have really done that. We did a lot of running. That was by design. We're looking forward to seeing how some guys have progressed. Not just strength wise, but speed wise also."

What does Dillon Gabriel have to do to hit the ground running in your new offense?

"I think more than anything it's just to be efficient, protect the football. We've got some new guys around him. Either transfers or freshman guys. Just seeing who we can count on around him. He's a guy that honestly we're going to keep developing. He'll keep improving. We kind of know what we've got with him, pretty much with the information from the last two years and the spring. Just getting the pieces of the puzzle around him is probably the most important thing."

You talked about building the foundation in the spring. When you talk about offense, what are your goals and how would like to see this offense develop in year one?

"We want to play fast. We want to play around quarterback's strengths. He can flat out throw it. He's got great pocket awareness. We need to be balanced. I really believe that winning championships and winning at the highest level, you've got to be balanced. We'll be working hard on that. He's got a lot of strengths so we'll try to play to his strengths."

How far along are you in getting everything installed? Getting your system in? Getting everything the way you'd like it to be?

"I'll answer that question better at the end of fall camp. Spring was just fast. We got here and hit the ground running. A month after we took the job we started spring practice. We were developing our foundation. These next two weeks, when you put in your installs and evaluate, we'll learn a whole lot about what we have and maybe what we don't have. What our strengths are, who has stepped up from the spring. Like I said, with these new transfers too, which we had quite a few of them, see how they fit in."

You have a long relationship with Big Kat Bryant. How has that relationship grown?

"Big Kat, he's stepped right in which I expected him to do. He's stepped right into a leadership role. He's one of those guys that's respected for what he's done on the field. He's got leadership ability. He's a hard worker. I believe he's earned the respect of his teammates in a short period of time. That didn't surprise me at all."

McKenzie Milton said having all the quarterbacks in this state, whether it's Dillon here at UCF, Tom Brady in Tampa, D'Eriq King at Miami. He says that motivational. I was wondering, the quarterbacks in this state, is there a synergy that can be derived from other quarterbacks?

"Honestly, I'm just focused on ours. That's probably a good question to ask Dillon. I know he's a competitive guy. I know he and McKenzie are very close. I'm just focused on Dillon. We feel like we're blessed to have one of the best quarterbacks in the entire country, not just this state. I'm just ready to watch him do his thing."

How acclimated have you become to this area? How much does this feel like your team?

"I'm getting real comfortable with here. I know how to get home and I know how to get to work. After that, I've got to use GPS. I'm really enjoying living here. As far as the team, you've got to go through those challenges. Those struggles. Before you really learn about each other. We'll do as much as we can in fall camp in preparation to put them in game-type situations. But there's nothing like the real thing. The first game or two, that's when everything is very clear. It'll be a process. We'll learn about our team and they'll learn about me. It'll be a process."

We talked last week about vaccinations. As a program, have you set any sort of protocols in place how you'll handle players who are vaccinated?

"Oh yeah. There's no doubt. That's going to be a big factor in the success of all teams. How they handle COVID protocols. The great thing about it is all programs had a year under their belts to get used to it. We'll do a really good job. I think we've got a great plan how we're going to handle that to keep away from the tracing. That's the one thing you really are concerned about the most. I think we're in a decent spot, at least going into the season."

You said you wanted to take this fall camp and learn about what you have. During the summer, you added a lot of transfers. What was your goal when you looked at the transfer portal and what you needed to add?

"In the spring, we were learning our guys. We lost quite a few guys who went to the NFL last year. They lose some really good players. Just trying to see where we're at. See what our immediate needs were. The one-time transfer rule came at the right time. That's how we built this thing. Most these guys, we were at least somewhat familiar with, the transfers. Early in fall camp, we'll see how they fit in. See if they can improve our roster."

Question about the running backs. We noticed yesterday Bentavious Thompson was no longer listed on the roster. What's his status? What's the outlook of the running back position in general? I know you have a couple transfers you brought in over the offseason.

"First of all, he's no longer with us. We wish him nothing but the best. We do feel like we've got a pretty deep running back room. Real excited to watch those guys get prepared for the season. Obviously we took two transfers and we've got a freshman that came in. We're real excited to watch those guys do their thing."

You keep saying, who you can you count on? Why is that so important in this day age with the transfer portal and NIL?

"I think it's more on the field. Who you can count on before you get to the games. So as a coach you put them in as many pressure situations, how are they going to respond to success and adversity. Their teammates. It's so important. When I say, who you can count on, it's more for the teammates than what the coach is. That's part of the development of a team, especially with a new staff coming in that's learning their players. That's kind of a natural thing that comes with the territory."

With Oklahoma and Texas going to the SEC, time will tell if it impacts UCF. Where does UCF sit in all this?

"You see the dynamics and landscape of college football changing on a daily basis. There's a new story every day. I think it's really good for us. I think we're one of those programs that is very attractive, whether it's our conference now or whether it's a future with other things. I just think we're in a super spot. It's real exciting as far as that. I like the fact the landscape of college football is changing. I think it's best for the game. I think it's best for the fans. I think we're in a good spot."

What's your philosophy practicing indoors vs. outdoors?

"I think as much as you can to be outside. It's easier on their league with grass. Getting used to the heat, especially when you play early games. Early in the season. We will be outside as much as we possibly can. One thing I have figured out is it rains about every afternoon here. We're strategically practicing in the morning other than Sundays. We're blessed to have the new turf in the indoor so if we have to go inside we'll be okay."

On the defensive side, what have you seen from your defensive coordinator Travis Williams and the players coming back? What do you expect from that unit?

"The thing about Travis is he's going to make sure they run to the ball and tackle. We'll do that as much as we can in fall camp. Just find out who we are. We had five transfers defensively that we think all have a chance to help and give us that depth. It's a very important fall camp for our defense. Travis understands that. He's looking forward to it."

In the NFL and some conferences, there's a certain vaccination rate they want you to get to. Do you guys have a certain percentage you need to get to? What's the ramifications if you do or you don't?

"We've really tried to educate our players the best we could. I think we're somewhere around 70 percent. We'll see if that number goes up as it goes. The urgency of everything."

Does a certain percentage help you (in terms of protocols)?

"More than anything, I'll let our guys make a personal choice. We'll manage that. We'll see. I don't have a number right now like some of the NFL."

So the conference hasn't given you a number like you need to get to this vaccination rate?

"No."

How does Dillon Gabriel change the RPO game because he's such an accurate quarterback?

"He's great with RPOs. He's very good when things break down. He's got great pocket awareness. And he throws a great deep ball. Letting him do his thing. Like I said earlier, what stands out to me is his accuracy. That stood out in the spring. As a play caller, that gives you a lot of flexibility."

Can you speak to the talent of Mark-Antony Richards, who played for you last season at Auburn? What are your expectations for him?

"Mark is a guy who was highly recruited, a top 100 or top 50 player. A very talented young man. He battled some injuries. I think he's close to being really healthy. Just curious to see how he'll respond. He is very talented."

Another running back, Isaiah Bowser, a bigger back. What does he provide?

"Very excited about Isaiah. You're talking about a guy who started in the Big Ten Championship Game. He's got experience. He's a big guy. He's another guy that's really earned his teammates' respect. Real excited to see him on the practice field."

Back to Oklahoma and Texas, are those moves good for college football?

"I don't know about those specific things, but I will say the landscape of college football is changing with conference realignment. I don't think that's a bad thing. The name, image and likeness, I think that's a good thing for us. Some people have been using name, image and likeness before it was legal, so it kind of equals things out. Then the one-time transfer rule. I think that's really good for us. We've had really good success with transfers in the past before we got here and we've got some transfers now. That landscape changing, like I said, it's good for us. Specifically those two schools (Oklahoma and Texas), they better buckle up. I'll tell you that."

You added Nate Craig-Myers to the roster. What does he add to the team?

"He's a guy that obviously I know a lot better. He's played well in big games. He's an experienced guy. He brings some experience to that room."

What has been your impression of Jaylon Robinson and is there anybody on the roster that can do a Gus Malzahn impression?

"I don't know. Nobody has done it yet to me, but I'm sure they probably have behind my back. He's got a chance to be special. He's been very impressive. He's had a great summer working with Coach Dawson. Heard nothing but great things. He impressed me this spring too. Really looking forward to watching him."

One of the more memorable lines from your introductory press conference is that you were going to recruit like your hair was on fire. As you assess your first summer recruiting, how did it go?

"I think our staff is off to a really good start. These '22s we were a little behind. We came in here and were fighting hard for these '22s. Really focusing on the '23s and the '24's. Those are really the classes that are going to get it done for us. The staff has done a super job. Since we were able to get recruits on campus, we've gotten great responses so far. The thing about recruiting too is you recruit and you sell your dream and your vision, every school does that, but eventually you've got to play on the field. We're looking forward to playing on the field, seeing if that matches up with what we've been telling recruits and other recruits that have been doing that. They've got to play too. Usually once the season starts the dynamic changes, so we need to play good. That'll help."

What has the reaction been from recruits, players and coaches? Is it what you expected?

"Really, I think it's even been better than I expected and I expected it to be good. We're in the game with some of the top guys. We're at least in the conversation. We're fighting the good fight. This is a place you can recruit. This is a goldmine as far as recruiting is concerned. We've made some adjustments with some of the facilities. I know Terry has got a great plan for the future with facilities too. This is a really good spot to recruit to."

The expectation is to have 100 percent occupancy in the stadium. If that changes with the COVID situation, how much of an impact will it be if you have a stadium that's not 100 percent during the year?

"We're hoping it's 100 percent. My mind is on practice tomorrow to be honest with you. We're hoping it's 100 percent."

What's the biggest issue you want to address during camp? Maybe some position battles that were unresolved from spring?

"I don't think it's one positional battle. I think it's overall learning more about our team. Putting them in game-type situations and how they respond offensively, defensively and special teams. Like I said, it was a very fast 15 days in spring. We did get some information. Really I'm curious to learn more about our team. That's what's exciting for me."

Back to recruiting, you mention the '23s and '24s. Do you change philosophy with those players, thinking you might be in a different conference by then and whether that changes things?

"All we can control if what we have now. We're trying hard to develop the relationships. Recruiting is relationships. These '23s, we're working extremely hard. We've had some of the top '23s in the country on campus numerous times. Developing those relationships. '24s the same way. I think everybody knows we're in a good spot for the future, whatever that means. The recruits, you can just tell, they understand that."





