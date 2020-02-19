CELEBRATION, Fla. — Before the dead period kicked in February 3, Mario Eugenio picked up offers from Bowling Green, Indiana, Iowa State and Liberty.

Southern Miss was first to offer last spring, then UCF followed over the summer.

The 6-foot-2, 218 pound defensive end out of Tampa (Fla.) Gaither is still new to the recruiting scene, and with most of the offers coming over the last six weeks, he is trying to learn about all the schools on his list.

"I don't know too much about the schools that have offered yet," said Euguenio. "I know schools like Indiana and Iowa State are bigger schools with good programs, and I know some of the schools that have offered have strong academics. I am still learning about all the schools."



The school Eugenio knows the most about is UCF, and in-state school not too far from his home. He has visited there once and the impression the Knights made was positive.

"I was at UCF for a camp last summer and I have watched them a lot. They offered me on the spot last season and it is a school I like. I like their defense, how they play physical and I like their facilities too. They coach hard, the coaches are cool and I will be back.

"I would say UCF is the school at the top for me right now."

Miami is another in-state school showing interest and Florida State is the school he grew up cheering for. He is going to be part of a group taking a big college tour over the summer, so he plans to learn a lot more about different schools in June.

"I am going to look into all the schools that offer me," said Eugenio. "I am going to see who comes through, who checks me out and no matter how far the schools are, I am going to look at them.

"I just want to find the best school for me."