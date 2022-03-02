UCF hosts 2024 'Hometown Hero' Jaylen Heyward on visit

One of the best prospects in the 2024 class took an unofficial visit to UCF on Wednesday. Jaylen Heyward, a defensive back from Rockledge (Fla.), spent a couple hours on campus becoming more acquainted with the coaching staff.

It wasn't his first visit though.

"I went to two games last season, the UConn and USF games," Heyward said. "I was also there last summer for a camp. I got there around 11 and talked to Coach Addison Williams, Coach (David) Gibbs, Coach (Cole) Heard and at the end I was able to sit down and talk to Coach (Gus) Malzahn.

"We talked mostly about ball and education. Basically, what I would do if I went to UCF. We talked about my academics and the sports I play outside of football. Basically, what I'm looking for in a program."

Heyward will likely play corner at the next level, but he has the versatility to play anywhere in the secondary.

"UCF talked about how they love my game, love how I play," Heyward said. "The energy I bring on the field."

Cornerbacks coach Addison Williams is also his recruiter.

"Our relationship is real good and I feel like it's gonna get better," Heyward said.

He enjoyed getting to meet the head Knight himself.

"Coach Malzahn said he's gonna recruit me hard," Heyward said. "He's trying to get the local kids to stay home. He said he's gonna stay on top of my recruitment for the next two years."

What stands out about UCF?

"The facilities are great," Heyward said. "And the uniforms. UCF is No. 1 in uniforms. UCF is really going upward. Gus is really changing the program and I like what he's doing."

Heyward says he'll probably return in a few weeks for a spring practice.

"I'm pretty sure I'll be here again during spring break and might come to the spring game too."

He plans to visit South Florida this weekend and will head up to Tallahassee next Wednesday to see Florida State.

Though it's still quite early in his recruitment, Heyward said UCF, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Florida State are some of his early standouts. He hopes to see Arkansas and MSU either this spring or summer.

All those schools have offered and so have Georgia Tech, Houston, FAU, FIU, Pitt, West Virginia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State and Coastal Carolina.

"The biggest thing for me is going to be education and whether it's a place I'd want to be outside of football," Heyward said. "That's my biggest deal."





