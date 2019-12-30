New year, new season.

Although there's still a few hours left until 2020, the UCF men's basketball team is ready to turn the calendar so to speak with the beginning of American Athletic Conference play on New Year's Eve, hosting Temple at 2 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPNU.

Looking back on the non-conference record of 9-3, UCF head coach Johnny Dawkins saw plenty of positives especially when you consider this year's team is made up largely of newcomers.

"I like how we're trending defensively," Dawkins said. "I think we can still get better offensively. I think we have the personnel to do that. It's just a function of guys getting comfortable with one another. It's about chemistry and continuity when it comes down to it with nine new guys. As that starts to take form, I think you'll see an improved performance there."

Temple (8-3) has a similar record, though with a tougher schedule. Among the Owls' notable wins are USC, Texas A&M and Davidson. Both UCF and Temple have a shared loss, suffering setbacks to Miami. Temple also lost competitive games against Maryland and Missouri. UCF, which lacks a marquee win, saw two of their three losses decided by one point (Penn, Oklahoma).

"To be honest, we should be undefeated," junior forward Collin Smith said. "Those little minor mistakes and setbacks. It was UCF beating UCF."

Though it's still early to put a lot of stock in NET ratings, Temple is No. 42 (fourth among AAC teams) and UCF is No. 99 (eighth in the AAC).

Temple is under new leadership this season. Longtime head coach Fran Dunphy retired last season, making way for Aaron McKie, a Philadelphia native and star player for the Owls in the 1990s. McKie joined Dunphy's staff prior to the 2014-15 season and was named head coach in waiting prior to last season.

"They've tweaked what they do some, for sure," Dawkins said when asked about changes McKie has implemented. "There's a mixture of man. It's mostly man, but they will play some zone. Offensively they do some different things than they've done in years past with their personnel."

The Owls are led by a trio of talented guards: Quinton Rose (14.1 ppg), Nate Pierre-Louis (11.9) and Alani Moore II (10.5). Rose, a senior, was an All-AAC second team selection last season.

"Terrific player," Dawkins said of Quinton Rose. "He's had a really good career in the American conference. He's going to provide senior leadership for them. One of the best players in our league and in the country. He's long. He can make multiple plays. He's versatile. I have a lot of respect for who he is and a lot of respect for his game."

Temple could be the best team UCF will face defensively thus far. The Owls rank eighth nationally in field goal percentage defense (.362), 33rd in three-point defense (.282) and sixth nationally in defensive rebounds (30.55 rpg).

"They're one of the top defensive teams in the country," Dawkins said. "They'll be up there with anybody. They're holding teams to an incredible field goal percentage defense. Absolutely. It's going to be a heck of a challenge."

Collin Smith complimented Temple's guards. Pierre-Louis in third in the AAC in steals (2.1 pg).

"They have a really good backcourt with Nate and Quinton," Smith said. "They're going to be tough to deal with, especially on defense who how quick their hands are. Little pickpockets. Hopefully we come ready to play tomorrow."

==

With recent news that TCU transfer Yuat Alok is no longer with the program, UCF is left with just two true big men that have seen action: Collin Smith and Avery Diggs. A potential third would be Moses Bol, but Dawkins prefers to redshirt the inexperienced 7-foot-1 Sudan native.

"He has a lot of potential," Dawkins said. "I've been really pleased with his development. I think he's gotten better throughout this process. He's gotten bigger. He's probably gained 20 or 25 pounds. He's gotten better from a standpoint of the practices. He's competing against some very good big men. That's forcing him to improve his game on a daily basis. I'm excited for him. He's making an impact defensively. He's making it hard for guys like Avery and Collin defensively with his length. He's been a great addition to our team."

==

Collin Smith was upset about the loss at Oklahoma, but did appreciate the time off for Christmas.

"I hate to lose more than I like to win," Smith remarked. "I was kind of upset (about the OU loss) going back home, but as soon as I saw my mom, she makes me smile, so I felt a lot better. It was nice."

A big highlight of his break was his mom's home cooking.

"She made this mean banana cream pie with pineapples in it," Smith said. "It's amazing. I was looking forward to that. It was pretty good."





