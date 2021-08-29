UCF is first offer for emerging Georgia OL Johnathan Cline

Cartersville (Ga.) offensive lineman Johnathan Cline got big some news last week when the Class of 2023 prospect received his first scholarship offer from UCF.

"I noticed Coach (William) Lee (UCF assistant recruiting director) followed me on Twitter, so I sent him some basic information about me," Cline said. "He called Coach (Conor) Foster, my head coach, and they talked for like an hour. My coach called me right after that, saying he had some news for me. He told me, 'Call this number and let me know how it goes.' So I called and it was Coach Lee at UCF. He told me how he loved my work ethic, said Coach Foster had nothing but good things to say about me. He liked that I had good grades. He said they were excited to be offering me."

It was a moment Cline will never forget.

"Everybody always said I'd go D1," Cline said. "My best friend's stepdad got me into football and just being exposed to it, being at their house a lot, I found a real love for the game. So getting the news of that first was a little overwhelming, to be honest."

Cline enjoyed getting to know Lee, who recently joined Gus Malzahn's staff. Lee had been a longtime Georgia high school coach and trainer.

"The first call was not really about football," Cline said. "He was like, 'Hey, how are you? I just want to get to know you. I want to know who Johnathan Cline is.' We talked for a good hour. I told him about my interests, how I've always loved to play football. I also like working on my truck and I like being outdoors."

Cline is learning more about UCF and hopes to visit sometime in the future.

"I know they have a big campus and student body," he said.

Over the summer, Cline attended college camps at UAB and West Georgia as well as the MVP Camp, where he was selected as one of the top offensive linemen. He said he's starting to pick up a lot of coach follows on Twitter. He's not quite sure where he projects position wise in college.

"I play tackle in high school, but if I moved to guard I'm fine with that," Cline said. "I'll play wherever a coach needs me. Whatever it takes for me to go to college."

Cartersville is off to a 2-0 start with victories against Morrow (55-0) and West Forsyth (38-31).

"We're looking really good," Cline said. "I'm really proud of how we've been playing."





