One of the top offensive tackles in the Southeast is heading to UCF.

Rivals four-star OT Chastan Brown, a physically gifted prospect from Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside High School, committed to the Knights. Louisville, N.C. State, Pittsburgh, Duke and others were also heavily in the mix for the 6-foot-8, 260-pound multi-sport athlete just a year into learning the ins and outs of playing offensive line.

"UCF just has everything that I need," Brown told Rivals. "That's home for real. I fit right in with them Florida boys ... let's do it. I'm home now."