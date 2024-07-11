UCF lands a commitment from four-star OT Chastan Brown
One of the top offensive tackles in the Southeast is heading to UCF.
Rivals four-star OT Chastan Brown, a physically gifted prospect from Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside High School, committed to the Knights. Louisville, N.C. State, Pittsburgh, Duke and others were also heavily in the mix for the 6-foot-8, 260-pound multi-sport athlete just a year into learning the ins and outs of playing offensive line.
"UCF just has everything that I need," Brown told Rivals. "That's home for real. I fit right in with them Florida boys ... let's do it. I'm home now."
Brown officially visited UCF on May 31-June 2 weekend and bolsters a 2025 recruiting haul that's up to eight blue-chippers on board midway through the summer. The Knights entered the day inside the top 20 on the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings at No. 19 with a four-star prospect at a premium position now in the fold.
Brown recently added his fourth star on Rivals. A standout hoops player that is coming into his own at tackle, the Peach State standout saw his recruitment reach new heights this off-season.
Here's what National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman had to say about the tackle ahead of his senior season:
"Brown is an athletic prototype at a premium position. The 6-foot-8, 260-pound offensive lineman from Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside High has a long frame and a background playing basketball, where he shines playing above the rim, rebounding and protecting the board. Brown is innately powerful and bends well, and flashed in spades often during his junior season playing left tackle, his first-ever on the football field. The new four-star from Georgia is equally as impressive blocking in space and in pass-protection. With his athletic profile, we expect Brown to take a major leap forward during his senior season."