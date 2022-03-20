UCF lands All-American LB Jason Johnson: 'This is where I wanted to be'

UCF's linebacker corps is set to get a huge boost with the addition of Eastern Illinois transfer Jason Johnson, an FCS All-American the past two seasons.

Johnson, who was on an official visit this past weekend, announced his commitment Sunday evening.

"When I first got the offer (in January), I already knew this was where I wanted to be," Johnson told UCFSports.com" When I came on the visit it just solidified it."

Over the past year, Johnson emerged as one of the best players in FCS, earning a spot on Hero Sports All-American Team for both his sophomore (spring 2021) and junior (fall 2021) seasons. He was the Ohio Valley Conference's leading tackler this past season with 112 stops, which ranked No. 7 overall in FCS. He was tied for the FCS lead with four fumble recoveries.

"My best traits are my physicality and my speed," Johnson said.

Linebacker is a massive need for UCF with only one returning player with experience.

"I've been talking to Coach T-Will (Travis Williams) and Coach Tre (Williams)," Johnson said. "They told me I have a big opportunity here. They needed a linebacker to come in and play. A plug and play type deal."

Johnson says he enjoyed the weekend visit, which included a Friday night bowling outing. He watched his future team practice on Saturday and was able to spend time with his host, Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, the player he'll likely start beside this fall.

"I feel like UCF will help me get to the next level," Johnson said. "It's a great state with a great fanbase. I know Coach T-Will and Coach Gus (Malzahn) are great coaches. I really like Coach T-Will's energy too. This is where I wanted to play."

Although he's known for a while UCF would be the pick, he officially let the coaches know before he departed Sunday.

"They were real excited," Johnson said.

T-Will told Johnson he'd be playing the "money backer" which is what UCF calls their weakside linebacker.

"That's similar to what I played last year," Johnson said. "We run a similar defense, just some different terms. I think I can pick it up pretty quick."

His journey will be similar to that of Bryson Armstrong, who was a former FCS All-American at Kennesaw State. Armstrong was UCF's leading tackler in 2021 before he was sidelined late in the season with an injury.



Johnson said he's looking forward to having the same successful transition to the FBS level.

"I love challenges," Johnson said. "I'm ready to take it on."

A 2019 graduate from Rich Central High School in Matteson, Ill., Johnson played wide receiver early in his career and didn't move to linebacker until his senior season. He had a monster year, but the lack of earlier film probably limited his recruiting attention. EIU was his only Division I offer to go along with a few more Division II schools.

Johnson, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, plans to enroll at UCF in May for the first summer school session.

"I just want to make a lot of plays and win a lot of games this year," Johnson said. "Just have fun really."



