UCF continues to improve its 2024 roster via the transfer portal.

Keegan Smith, an offensive lineman from Central Michigan, became the latest to commit on Friday. He was the Chippewas' starting right guard in 2023, though he also played a bit of left guard as well. He redshirted in 2022, a year after he saw immediate playing time as a true freshman in 2021 with four starts and appearances in 12 overall games.

Smith entered the portal in late January as a graduate transfer, remaining enrolled at CMU through the end of the semester. He also announced offers from San Diego State, Western Kentucky, Sam Houston, Ball State, Western Michigan, UMass, Delaware, Ole Dominion, Arkansas State, Georgia State and Kent State. He took official visits to UMass and WKU prior to seeing UCF this past weekend.

A native of Jackson, Mich., and Class of 2020 graduate of Lumen Christi Catholic High School, Smith has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

UCF now has eight spring transfer portal commitments: Safety Cedrick Hawkins (Ohio State), defensive end Nyjalik Kelly (Miami), defensive back Tre'Quon Fegans (USC), quarterback Jacurri Brown (Miami), running back Peny Boone (Toledo/Louisville), wide receiver Jacoby Jones, safety Sheldon Arnold II (East Tennessee State) and offensive lineman Keegan Smith (Central Michigan).



