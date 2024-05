UCF has their first commitment in the Class of 2026.

Keeyun Chapman, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound wide receiver from Jackson, Ala., announced his commitment to the Knights on Saturday. He also had early offers from Arkansas, South Carolina and TCU.

As a sophomore, Chapman caught 18 passes for 546 yards and nine touchdowns. He also excels in basketball - Chapman was Jackson's second-leading scorer (10.7 ppg) on a team that won Alabama's 4A state championship.