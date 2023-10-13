Coinciding with their move into the Big 12, UCF Basketball recruiting is picking up serious momentum.



The Knights' top point guard target, Kyle Greene Jr., announced his commitment Friday. Greene, who attends Pace Academy in Atlanta, recently was in Orlando for an official visit and had a finalists list also included South Carolina and Florida State.



Greene is ranked by Rivals as the No. 79 prospect in the country and No. 14 at his position. He is the highest ranked commit since Taylor Hendricks, who was ranked No. 65 nationally (and was just the No. 9 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft).



It was just a few days ago UCF landed one of the top prospects in the 2025 class, four-star center Moustapha Thiam.

This upcoming season will be UCF's inaugural season in the Big 12.

