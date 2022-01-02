UCF lands in top 10 for West Orange DB Jordan Castell

UCF is among the early leaders for Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange safety Jordan Castell, one of the top local players in the 2023 class.

On New Year's Day, Castell released a top 10 that included UCF, Alabama, Tennessee, Cincinnati, Mississippi State, Florida, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, Louisville and Penn State.

A couple days prior, Rivals.com's Adam Gorney caught up with Castell to talk about a few schools on that list.

Alabama: "It's really the culture and the history of the school, what they're doing and helping guys get to the next level. (That offer) was big for me and the family... I could get to the league, the next level, if I trust in them and believe in their program."

Florida: "I like what the head coach is telling me. He's ready to get up there and change the program. I know there's a lot with the program right now. I believe in him."

UCF: "You can kind of tell what they're doing. The program is changing. They're taking a big jump, moving (to the Big 12). It's a big step. They're setting up their guys nice. I'm talking to the players and they're telling me they're training like SEC teams. I think that would be a good place for me too."

Tennessee: "When I went up there over the break, it's the love. The coaches really care about you. The fanbase. We're just in the store, 'Oh hey, how're you doing?' The love is just crazy up there."

Penn State: "I know it's far from home, it's what they're doing with their DBs, setting up their guys for the next level. I think that's a good spot for me too."

Oklahoma: "It's good (my teammate Jayden Gibson) is there so he can tell me how the program is, how the coaches are. If they're really taking care of you. Coaches can call you and say anything. Are they really showing it? I feel like that's going to be good, me talking to him about it."

Castell will announce his decision during his senior season.

"I'll be committing on Oct. 1," Castell said. "That's the day I lost my father. I'm just trying to turn that into a good date. It's been a lot through this past year."



