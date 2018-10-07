UCF just got a big-time victory on the recruiting front.

Keenan Hester, a 6-foot-5, 280-pound defensive lineman from St. Petersburg Catholic, announced his commitment to the Knights on Sunday.



Other offers included Pitt (he took an official visit there over the summer), North Carolina, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Tulane, Louisville, Boston College, Colorado State, Purdue, Rutgers, Cincinnati, Kentucky, USF, Syracuse, Minnesota, Nebraska, Maryland, Georgia and Akron.

He was recruited by defensive line coach Shane Burnham.

With several defensive linemen set to graduate after this season, Hester has an excellent opportunity to see early playing time at UCF.

Hester is UCF's 19th commitment and the fifth from a defensive lineman, joining Miles Dickens, Kam'Ron Green, Raymond Cutts and Dallaz Corbitt.