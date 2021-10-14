UCF lands transfer commitment from Bless Harris

Bless Harris, an offensive tackle who began his collegiate career at Lamar, announced his transfer commitment to UCF on Thursday.

A native of New Orleans and graduate of St. Augustine High School, the 6-foot-4 Harris redshirted during his first year at Lamar in 2018. He played in 10 games and started two during 2019 as a redshirt freshman. He was promoted to Lamar's starting left tackle as a sophomore in 2020 before his season was cut short due to injury.

Harris is set to graduate from Lamar later this year and he will enroll at UCF this coming January. He will have at least two seasons of eligibility remaining.

As for what put UCF on top, Harris texted, "Atmosphere, the culture and team overall needs."

The opportunity is certainly there as UCF's starting five on the offensive line features three seniors between left tackle Marcus Tatum, left guard Cole Schneider and right tackle Samuel Jackson, though Schneider and Jackson have the option to pick up an additional year of eligibility due to COVID.

Harris was also considering South Florida, Tulane, Western Kentucky, Virginia and UTSA.

UCFSports.com hopes to connect with Harris later today for more on his decision.





