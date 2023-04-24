Rian Davis is coming home to UCF.

Davis, a linebacker who spent the last four years at the University of Georgia, announced his transfer decision on Monday night following a visit to campus.



In 2019, the Orlando Sentinel ranked the former Apopka-Wekiva star as the No. 1 overall prospect in their Central Florida Super60 list. Rivals ranked Davis as a four-star prospect, No. 121 nationally and the No. 4 overall inside linebacker.

Davis is coming off his most productive season with the back-to-back National Champions. In 2022, he started two games while appearing in 14 overall, finishing with 15 tackles and five quarterback pressures.

Injury issues derailed much of his time at Georgia. Davis tore an ACL his senior year of high school. As a freshman at UGA, he tore his labrum. He was then poised to play a bigger role in 2021, but his season was over in mid-September after suffering a torn quadriceps.

Davis, who redshirted his first year at Georgia, should have two years of eligibility remaining. He could also have the option to pursue a medical redshirt, if needed.



Linebacker is a big portal need for UCF, which returns just two players (Jason Johnson and Walter Yates) with significant experience.

Davis is UCF's second transfer commitment of the spring cycle. Former Middle Tennessee cornerback Decorian Patterson committed a couple weeks ago.

UCF secured 10 transfer commitments during December/January, including defensive back Fred Davis (Clemson), offensive lineman Amari Kight (Alabama), long snapper Gage King (Arizona State), wide receiver Chauncey Magwood (Kentucky), offensive lineman Marcellus Marshall (Kent State), defensive back DeJordan Mask (Texas State), offensive lineman Bula Schmidt (Fresno State), wide receiver Trent Whittemore (Florida), defensive back Jireh Wilson (East Carolina) and offensive lineman Drake Metcalf (Stanford). All but one - Metcalf - enrolled in January and participated in spring practice. Metcalf will report this summer following his graduation from Stanford.

The Knights have lost several players to the portal this spring, including backup quarterback Thomas Castellanos and several other reserves (DE Keahnist Thompson, OL Miguel Maldonado and OL Ethan Mort).

UCF has been actively targeting wide receivers, defensive ends, linebackers and defensive backs during this spring cycle. Several transfers have reported UCF interest, including Florida State linebacker Brendan Gant, Alabama defensive back Tre'Quon Fegans, South Florida defensive end Eddie Kelly, Reedley College wide receiver Shemar Kirk (JUCO) and Colorado wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig.

It is also believed UCF will target a quarterback to backfill for the loss of Castellanos. As it stands now, UCF has just three quarterbacks on scholarship for 2023: John Rhys Plumlee, Timmy McClain and Dylan Rizk.



