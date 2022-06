UCF LB commit Troy Ford Jr. can't wait to be a Knight

Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day linebacker Troy Ford Jr. would love to be officially reporting to UCF this month instead of having to wait another year.

"If I could, I would move in right now," Ford said. "No question about it."

Ford was the second player to commit to UCF in the 2023 class, announcing his decision in March. He's visited many times already, including for a game last season, Hometown Hero and also spring practice.

On this visit, he spent a lot of time with senior linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste who was his player host.

"I'll be playing that exact position (Jeremiah plays)," Ford said. "I met him in spring practice and we talked a little bit then. We've been talking on the phone. I had a great time hanging out with him."

Ford already has a deep connection with the coaching staff.

"It's always like that here," Ford said. "Coach (William) Lee and Coach T-Will (Travis Williams), it's always great conversations with me and my family. I can't even explain. It's like we're a family already."

It was also good to let loose and have fun, which they did on Saturday.