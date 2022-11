UCF senior captain and linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste returned to action against South Florida this past weekend. He had suffered an apparent concussion on Nov. 5 at Memphis and missed the following games against Tulane and Navy.

The South Florida game wasn't a shining moment for the defense, but he'll be much needed if the Knights want to win a conference championship this weekend. Tulane's offense has been rolling the past couple weeks, especially running back Tyjae Spears who is coming off 121 yard (SMU) and 181 yard (Cincinnati) performances.

As a senior, Jean-Baptiste is looking forward to the opportunity to get a ring. Winning the conference championship has always been the primary goal.