UCF's transfer portal class ranks as one of the best in the nation.

That's not only because of experienced veterans. The Knights also added their share of talented younger players with multiple years of eligibility remaining. That group includes linebacker Xe'ree Alexander, who is coming off a standout freshman year at Idaho.

In 2023, the Seattle native was a FCS Freshman All-American with 75 tackles, four TFLs, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He saw a high level of interest in transfer portal, ultimately visiting Cal, Michigan State and UCF before committing to the Knights.

"It was a good process," Alexander told UCFSports.com earlier this spring. "Right when I hit the portal, I was getting 30-40 calls a day. It was really overwhelming. I never got that attention in high school. UCF felt like home, like family. They treated me like I was part of the team... The family atmosphere is what really caught my eye."

Alexander, who made a splash this spring, said coaches loved his freshman year film.

"(Coaches talked about) the way I can move from sideline to sideline," Alexander said. "My speed. I was really moving. Then playing downhill. With this defensive line, I can play straight downhill. I love hearing that. Using my speed and physicality to make a play."