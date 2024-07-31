UCF LB Xe'ree Alexander emerging on defense
UCF's transfer portal class ranks as one of the best in the nation.
That's not only because of experienced veterans. The Knights also added their share of talented younger players with multiple years of eligibility remaining. That group includes linebacker Xe'ree Alexander, who is coming off a standout freshman year at Idaho.
In 2023, the Seattle native was a FCS Freshman All-American with 75 tackles, four TFLs, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He saw a high level of interest in transfer portal, ultimately visiting Cal, Michigan State and UCF before committing to the Knights.
"It was a good process," Alexander told UCFSports.com earlier this spring. "Right when I hit the portal, I was getting 30-40 calls a day. It was really overwhelming. I never got that attention in high school. UCF felt like home, like family. They treated me like I was part of the team... The family atmosphere is what really caught my eye."
Alexander, who made a splash this spring, said coaches loved his freshman year film.
"(Coaches talked about) the way I can move from sideline to sideline," Alexander said. "My speed. I was really moving. Then playing downhill. With this defensive line, I can play straight downhill. I love hearing that. Using my speed and physicality to make a play."
Alexander spoke to the media again following UCF's second day of preseason camp.
"I feel a lot more comfortable," Alexander said. "The heat, I'm still getting used to it, but I'm loving it. I love waking up every day and seeing the sunshine."
He's been playing the will linebacker position, but says he can play any spot if needed.
"Put me wherever," Alexander said. "I'm ready to play... I'm trying to show everybody I'm a dog. I can play. Put me on the field."
He loves how Ted Roof's defense is coming together.
"We've really developed our pressure, our blitzes and everything," Alexander said. "It's been great, you know, trying to get the quarterback to throw the ball really early."
As a freshman, Idaho played FBS teams Nevada and Cal. Now he gets to play a full season in the Big 12.
"I'm really excited," Alexander said. "You know, it doesn't matter who we play. Every team, they got players. They got players they can play. But when I step on that field, I'm here to do my job. I'm here to take someone's head off and just do my best and compete and give back to the team."
