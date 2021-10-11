UCF leaves another big impression on 2023 RB Javin Simpkins

Miami (Fla.) Norland running back Javin Simpkins had a great time at UCF over the weekend.

The Class of 2023 star previously got acquainted with the coaches and facilities during a July unofficial visit. Now he got to take the Bounce House experience during the Knights' victory against ECU.

"I loved the atmosphere," Simpkins said in a text. "The fans were very supportive and hype the whole time. Also, I loved how the team turned up the intensity in the second half with run game. It impressed me how they were starting to break off big runs. Lastly, I loved the speech Gus Malzahn gave after the win. That speech stood out the most to me!"

Simpkins has been committed to Georgia Tech since last February. Arkansas, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Ole Miss, Texas, Texas A&M and West Virginia are among his other offers.