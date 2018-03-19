UCFSports.com

UCF's future football schedules are slowly beginning to take shape.

Weeks after announcing additional football games with North Carolina, the Knights have agreed to terms with another ACC school, Louisville. The Knights will visit the Bluegrass State on Sept. 18, 2021 while the Cardinals will return the trip to Orlando on Sept. 17, 2022.

UCF spent the 2013 season as American Athletic Conference mates with Louisville. The 38-35 comeback road win that year ranks as one of the most memorable in UCF history as it served as their first victory against a top 10 teams. It also served as a spring board for what was to become a conference championship and a berth in the BCS with the Knights ending the season as a top 10 team themselves, beating Baylor in the Fiesta Bowl.

Louisville has never visited UCF, but they will open their 2018 season playing a neutral site game against Alabama in Camping World Stadium. They also made a 2013 appearance in the Russell Athletic Bowl.

The Cardinals recently agreed to scheduling terms with another American foe - USF - but that deal was a two-for-one with two home games for Louisville and only one home game for the Bulls.

