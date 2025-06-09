UCF makes strong impression on Tampa Bay Tech DB Eric Parks

Eric Parks felt the love in Orlando.

The Class of 2026 defensive back from Tampa Bay Tech was among the official visitors at UCF this past weekend. He left campus with a strong impression of the Knights and head coach Scott Frost's program.

"It was good. It was real smooth. I liked it," Parks said. "Everybody treated me like family."

The 6-foot, 190-pound defender projects as a versatile safety at the next level and is being recruited by UCF to play multiple spots in the secondary.

"They like me playing the nickel, free safety and strong safety," Parks said. "Everywhere."

Parks, who totaled 39 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one interception and three pass breakups as a junior, said he enjoyed the time spent getting to know the coaching staff, particularly defensive analyst Travis Fisher.

"Coach Fisher told me I'm just a dog," Parks said. "I'm everywhere on the field. I'm always around the ball. I'm fast, I'm quick."

One of his favorite parts of the visit was seeing how UCF approaches academics and player development.

"Really just sitting down and connecting with the coaches," he said. "Actually seeing how they do their academics. Everybody connecting and trying to help."