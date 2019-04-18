UCFSports.com

UCF MBB signs three in late period
The future UCF men's basketball roster is beginning to take shape.
On Thursday, the school announced the signings of three players: Tony Johnson, Avery Diggs and Moses Bol.
The trio will join previously-signed Tampa (Fla.) Wharton guard Darin Green Jr. in UCF's incoming 2019-20 recruiting class.
Johnson, a native of Eufaula, Ala., currently in a prep school year at The Skill Factory in Atlanta, committed in February at the culmination of his official visit. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Johnson is a scoring machine, averaging more than 20 points this season at TSF.
"We're very excited about bringing Tony on board," head coach Johnny Dawkins said in a release. "He's a hard-worker and a gym rat, and he has the potential to develop into a leader for us. He's physically ready to come in and contribute right away. We're looking forward to getting Tony on campus."
Johnson chose the Knights over offers from Minnesota, Northwestern, Wichita State, TCU and several others.
"I think it's a really good program," Johnson told Rivals.com at the time of his commitment. "Coach Dawkins played my position in the NBA and their three leading scorers are leaving and the American is going to be a good conference again next year, so that's a good situation."
His trainer, former NBA player Cory Underwood, has compared Johnson's game to that of Isaiah Briscoe, a former Kentucky Wildcat who spent part of this past season with the Orlando Magic.
"He's got that same body, and plays with that same pace," Underwood said. "He has great anticipation. He can really make you pay in the pick and roll. If you go over it, he is strong. He leans into you and uses his body. He understands angles and he has a nice floater. If you go under the screen he will knock down a three. He's already had a couple of games this year where he had hit five or six."
With Terrell Allen's future with the program in doubt - the rising senior is reportedly exploring the possibility of transferring out - Johnson could have a chance to start from day one as UCF currently has no other point guards on its roster.
Avery Diggs, a 6-foot-10, 240-pound big man from Southwest Mississippi College, brings incredible versatility in a large frame. He committed to UCF in December over offers from Western Michigan, Southeast Missouri and Southern.
"Avery is another guy we're certainly excited about," Dawkins said in a release. "He's a skilled big with a high basketball IQ. He’s a true five who can step out and shoot it. He’s got a high upside and should fit in well here. We can't wait to get started with Avery."
Diggs, a native of Brandon, Fla., native, began his career at USC Upstate and transferred after his freshman season to Southwest Mississippi where he was coached by Bryan Bender. Noted for his scoring ability, Diggs averaged 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this past season.
"I'd say he's the most skilled big in the country, no question," Bender said. "He can shoot threes. He's got unbelievable touch. He can score with both hands around the basket. He's got a little step-back game. He's very creative and innovative. He understands how to play angles on ball screens, always runs to the right spot. Some big kids can shoot, but don't want to post. He'll post up and bury guys under the rim. He could rebound a little bit better, but on the offensive end you can't give him the ball enough. He can pass. He understands how to play. He's a high-IQ player. The sky is the limit for him. He's gonna be a pro at some level."
Moses Bol, a 7-foot-1 center attending Colby Community College in Kansas, emerged as a prime target shortly after the season's conclusion and he took an official visit to Orlando in late March.
"We love the potential we see in Moses," Dawkins said in a release. "He’s got good speed and runs the floor really well for a guy his size. That will really help us at the tempo we want to play at. He's obviously already a really good shot blocker and we are excited to get started working with him."
Bol arrived in the United States just prior to the start of his freshman season at Colby. His head coach, Rusty Grafel, says Bol took a big step forward as a sophomore.
"If you look at stats, he did okay," Grafel said. "He averaged under six points, six rebounds and 2.2 blocks. But if you know basketball, his presence is what really helped us. We were top three defensively solely because of his presence around the rim. We didn't utilize him enough offensively because we had really good guards that could score, but he's gotten a lot better around the rim. He really bought into protecting the rim and that's what helped us."
Though not quite as tall, comparisons will certainly be made between Bol, a native of Sudan, and departing UCF center Tacko Fall.
"Ever since UCF started recruiting him, though they didn't want to compare him to Tacko, they said there's a lot of similarities in how they utilize bigs in their system," Grafel said. "I think they see the raw talent and how he can get better. His ceiling is very high."
If Allen does indeed depart, UCF has three scholarships remaining. It's likely Dawkins looks to the transfer market for those remaining spots, whether it's underclassmen that may have to sit out or grad transfers with immediate eligibility.
A look at the current projected UCF MBB roster for 2019-20:
Freshmen
PG: Tony Johnson* (FR)
Wing: Dre Fuller Jr.(rs FR)
Wing: Darin Green Jr.* (FR)
Sophomores
Big: Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia (rs SO)
Juniors
Wing: Ceasar DeJesus (rs JR)
Big: Collin Smith (rs JR)
Big: Yuat Alok^ (JR)
Big: Avery Diggs* (JR)
Big: Moses Bol* (JR)
Seniors
Wing: Frank Bertz (SR)
*Signee
^ Not eligible until mid-December