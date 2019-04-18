UCFSports.com

The future UCF men's basketball roster is beginning to take shape.

On Thursday, the school announced the signings of three players: Tony Johnson, Avery Diggs and Moses Bol.

The trio will join previously-signed Tampa (Fla.) Wharton guard Darin Green Jr. in UCF's incoming 2019-20 recruiting class.

Johnson, a native of Eufaula, Ala., currently in a prep school year at The Skill Factory in Atlanta, committed in February at the culmination of his official visit. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Johnson is a scoring machine, averaging more than 20 points this season at TSF.

"We're very excited about bringing Tony on board," head coach Johnny Dawkins said in a release. "He's a hard-worker and a gym rat, and he has the potential to develop into a leader for us. He's physically ready to come in and contribute right away. We're looking forward to getting Tony on campus."

Johnson chose the Knights over offers from Minnesota, Northwestern, Wichita State, TCU and several others.

"I think it's a really good program," Johnson told Rivals.com at the time of his commitment. "Coach Dawkins played my position in the NBA and their three leading scorers are leaving and the American is going to be a good conference again next year, so that's a good situation."

His trainer, former NBA player Cory Underwood, has compared Johnson's game to that of Isaiah Briscoe, a former Kentucky Wildcat who spent part of this past season with the Orlando Magic.

"He's got that same body, and plays with that same pace," Underwood said. "He has great anticipation. He can really make you pay in the pick and roll. If you go over it, he is strong. He leans into you and uses his body. He understands angles and he has a nice floater. If you go under the screen he will knock down a three. He's already had a couple of games this year where he had hit five or six."

With Terrell Allen's future with the program in doubt - the rising senior is reportedly exploring the possibility of transferring out - Johnson could have a chance to start from day one as UCF currently has no other point guards on its roster.