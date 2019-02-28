UCF picked up a valuable win on Wednesday to stay within range of a possible at-large NCAA Tournament bid.

The 75-63 victory at South Florida counts as a "Quadrant I" victory, which will be one of the top determining factors on Selection Sunday.



Tacko Fall put forth another dominating effort, scoring 18 points with an impressive 6-8 showing from the free throw line. B.J. Taylor scored 15 points, Aubrey Dawkins 14 and Dayon Griffin had 12.



Click here for the recap and box score from UCFKnights.com.



Below are the postgame interviews with head coach Johnny Dawkins, B.J. Taylor and Tacko Fall, as well as the game highlights.