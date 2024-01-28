Chris Denson had quite the week.

After picking up his first offer from Toledo in September, the Plant City quarterback added five more in the past few days from Liberty, Jacksonville State, Bethune-Cookman, FAU and South Florida.

UCF is among the schools keeping close tabs and he recently visited Orlando. It was his second visit after attending last year's spring game.

"They showed me everything," Denson said. "My favorite part was the weight room. That was beautiful. I really liked talking with Coach (Darin) Hinshaw. It was a more personal talk than football. He wanted to get to know better, basically what type of person I am."

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder played his first two seasons at Mulberry and transferred to Plant City for his junior year where he passed for 2,147 yards and 26 touchdowns with 688 rushing yards and three more scores.

"(Hinshaw) said he liked my size and said I'd really fit into the offense well with the RPO," Denson said.

Denson feels his athletic ability sets him apart from other quarterbacks.

"I'm able to run and throw," he said. "I'm a deep threat too. Teams have to respect my legs with me being able to run, but if they bring them up I can take them over the top."

Denson said it was "amazing" being able to meet UCF head coach Gus Malzahn. He said he was impressed by UCF's stadium as well as the academic offerings. He is thinking about an engineering major.



