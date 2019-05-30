Word is finally getting out about Kade Renfro.

Despite a lingering hip injury last season, the Stephenville (Tex.) quarterback pushed through as a first-time starter to help his team advance to the playoffs, passing for 1,840 yards and 17 touchdowns in the process.

"It was a really crazy year," Renfro said. "The first part of the season I was sidelined with a growth plate issue in my hips. The decision was made to sit me the first three weeks of the season, but then our backup QB (Cole Stanley) had the flu so I had to come in (during the third game). My first high school pass was a touchdown."

By the time week four rolled around, Renfro would be called to return on a full-time basis, a bit sooner than expected.

"In the second series against Midlothian Heritage, (backup QB Cole Stanley) was running up the middle on a big defensive tackle landed on him, breaking his foot," Renfro said. "So he was out for the season."

Renfro estimated that he played the entire season at about 60 percent, though says he's feeling much better this spring.

"I just needed to rest it quite a bit and I've been doing rehab to try and strengthen it," he said. "It's finally 100 percent healed, so I'm moving around really well. I'm doing all that I can so I can lead the team for next season."

In March, Renfro won MVP honors at the Elite 11 Regional Camp in Houston, exposing his talents to a wider audience.

"I think a few smaller schools knew about me, but when I went to the Elite 11 some interest from bigger schools started to pick up," Renfro said. "Ohio State started talking to me, Texas A&M, TCU. Everything has been accumulating since then."

The first offer came from Western Kentucky in mid-April, then the floodgates opened with full rides from Southern Miss, Houston Baptist, Abilene Christian, North Texas, Incarnate Word, Texas State, Furman, Tulsa, Toledo and UTSA.

On Tuesday night, UCF offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby let him know they'd be offering as well.

"Coach Lebby, his dad coached in Dublin which is adjacent to Stephenville so he has really good ties to our coaches here," Renfro said. "He knew about me through the grapevine so he DM'd me. He said, 'Man, I just started watching your film 48 hours ago. Give me a call. We want to offer you.'"

Renfro is making plans to take a visit to Orlando on June 17.