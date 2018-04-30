One of the fastest players in the state has landed an offer from UCF.

Damarius Good, an offensive athlete and track star at Lake Brantley High School, received the news on Friday a few days after attending the Knights' spring game.

It seemed an offer was imminent given just a few days before Good tweeted a photo of a deluge of personal hand-written letters from UCF coaches.

"I like everything about UCF, especially the coaches," Good messaged. "It's like a family there."

Good, who is 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, wasn't sure which position the staff has their eye on. He plays mostly running back in Lake Brantley's option-based offense.

Last Thursday, Good posted first-place finishes in the 100 and 200-meters in the Class 4A, Region 1 finals with times of 10.63 and 21.58, respectively. He will compete for a state title this upcoming weekend at the FHSAA Championships.

UCF is his second offer, joining Tulsa.

