UCFSports - UCF offers, takes lead for Peach State QB

The 6-foot-3, 190 pound junior has been in contact with the Knights for a couple of months and now has the offer. The relationships he has built put them as his top school.

It is something about those schools in Florida and Bryce Archie . The three-star quarterback out of Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern already held offers from FAU and FIU, before adding one from UCF Friday.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "We have been talking since October, so UCF has been showing interest for a while," said Archie. "I was still surprised by the offer though, because they said they wanted to see me throw in person first.

"Coach Joey Halzle text me Thursday night asking me to give him a call Friday at 4pm, but I didn’t know he called my parents at noon and told them about the offer first.

"I called him, and we were talking about baseball and the quarterback camp coming up this weekend. Then I told him I would be in Orlando in two weeks, then he surprised me with the offer. He told me they have been looking at me for a while now and looking at my videos and were impressed with what they saw.

"Me and my parents have developed a good relationship with the quarterback coach Halzle. He has recruited me and also has spoken with my parents a few times.

"I think coach Josh Heupel is a great coach too. I love the way he runs his program and his team. I’ve been following UCF for a long time and I had a conversation with him today.

"I have UCF as my top school now. They know that I’m a two-sport athlete and they have showed me the most love. I have a great relationship with the coaches too, and I also fit in with the offense that they run."