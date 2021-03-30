UCFSports - UCF offers transfer kicker

One of the top transfer kickers in the nation is giving strong consideration to UCF.

Ryker Casey, who spent the past two seasons at Appalachian State, announced Tuesday night he had received a preferred walk-on offer from special teams coordinator Brian Blackmon.

A local product from New Smyrna Beach, Casey said he's already quite familiar with the program.

"I've been to a couple UCF games in the past," Casey said. "I really liked the atmosphere with all the fans and it would be great being in the heart of Florida."

Casey served as Appalachian State's kickoff specialist in 2020, kicking off 50 times for an average of 55.2 yards per kick, 14 touchbacks and two kicks out of bounds. He did not attempt a field goal or extra point.

UCF is interested in Casey competing not only for the kicking job, but also at punter as he fulfilled both duties while at New Smyrna Beach High School.

Casey said he is finishing up the spring semester online and would look to enroll at a new school this summer. He had already received several other PWO offers from out-of-state schools and says he should have a decision soon.