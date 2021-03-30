UCFSports - UCF offers transfer kicker

UCF offers transfer kicker
One of the top transfer kickers in the nation is giving strong consideration to UCF.
Ryker Casey, who spent the past two seasons at Appalachian State, announced Tuesday night he had received a preferred walk-on offer from special teams coordinator Brian Blackmon.
A local product from New Smyrna Beach, Casey said he's already quite familiar with the program.
"I've been to a couple UCF games in the past," Casey said. "I really liked the atmosphere with all the fans and it would be great being in the heart of Florida."
Casey served as Appalachian State's kickoff specialist in 2020, kicking off 50 times for an average of 55.2 yards per kick, 14 touchbacks and two kicks out of bounds. He did not attempt a field goal or extra point.
UCF is interested in Casey competing not only for the kicking job, but also at punter as he fulfilled both duties while at New Smyrna Beach High School.
Casey said he is finishing up the spring semester online and would look to enroll at a new school this summer. He had already received several other PWO offers from out-of-state schools and says he should have a decision soon.
Extremely blessed to receive an offer from The University of Central Florida. Thank you to @CoachB_Blackmon @CoachGusMalzahn @BenLarsonUCF #ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/YPtjl2VpBo— Ryker Casey (@CaseyRyker) March 30, 2021
69 and a 70 yarder from today training sesh with @C_benvenuto13 and @EricksonBuck1 pic.twitter.com/NNZJ0LbPwk— Ryker Casey (@CaseyRyker) February 14, 2021
Thankful to be ranked 3rd among transfer kickers this past weekend at the Kohl’s transfer event. Thank you to @KohlsKicking for a great experience and another chance to compete to show my craft! pic.twitter.com/7DaebfLayr— Ryker Casey (@CaseyRyker) January 28, 2021