Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 5, 2025
UCF Official Visit Preview - June 6 Weekend
circle avatar
Brandon Helwig  •  UCFSports
Publisher
Twitter
@ucfsports

UCF is set to welcome seven prospects as the second official visit weekend of the summer gets underway.

The Knights' 2026 commit list currently stands at nine players after gaining a pledge earlier this week from quarterback Dante Carr, who visited last weekend.

Here's a look at this weekend's group:

June 6-8 Official Visitors

Elijah Keys was a frequent visitor during spring practice, committing March 29. His offer list had included South Carolina, ECU, Tulane, Pittsburgh and South Florida, among others. Keys had six pass breakups as a junior.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In