UCF offensive lineman Sam Jackson and his teammates have ECU in their rear-view mirror and have set their sights on taking down No. 20 Cincinnati.

The sixth-year senior appeared at Monday's press conference.

"We're obviously disappointed with what happened on Saturday," Jackson said in reference to the 34-13 loss at East Carolina. "That's what we used Sunday for, to come in and watch film and put it behind us. I think the team is ready to play the next game. Especially after a disappointing loss, you always want to get back on the field."

Cincinnati leads the nation in sacks, averaging 4.14 through seven games. Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. is the nation's individual sack leader with seven to his name.

"It's going to be a great challenge for our o-line. I know the guys want to prove themselves and want to prove we're as good of an offensive line as we think we are."

If UCF still hopes to win the American Athletic Conference, the Cincinnati game amounts to a "must win."

"In the grand scheme of things and what we want to do, we know we have to win out," Jackson said. "Cincinnati is one of the teams to beat in our conference. That's the mindset we have as a team. Going into Saturday, I think that's how everyone is feeling. We need to come out with a win. Any means necessary."

Cincinnati leads the AAC in total defense allowing 305.4 yards per game with a third-best scoring defense mark in the league giving up 22.0 points per game.

"They play really hard," Jackson said. "They play sound defense. They do what they're coached to do which makes them very successful. You saw that from last year to this year. Especially with how many guys they lost on defense and not having a drop off, that speaks volumes to who they have as players. We've got to earn everything. A lot of it will depend on our o-line play."

Coach Gus Malzahn said he didn't think UCF's players "matched the energy" of ECU's team. What did Jackson see?

"I think ECU, they did a really good job versus us, and to their credit," Jackson said. "We've won a lot of games against them (in the past). It's probably one of those things where they were looking forward to that game. They did a really good job with what they did. I think that's what (Gus Malzahn) means. They were at home and it was a big game. We just didn't come out with the intensity."

Did the fact UCF was coming off two dominating wins perhaps lull some players into complacency?

"I don't think that's what it was," Jackson said. "It's tough to say. Especially after the Temple and SMU games. It's one of those things where you would hope that's not what happened. I just feel we didn't play well. Everything bad that could have happened to an offense happened to us that night and everything good happened for them. Not to take anything away from what they did."

Jackson feels a rivalry has developed with Cincinnati and believes it will only continue since both teams are headed to the Big 12 next season.

"I would say they need to match our energy this Saturday," Jackson said. "That's not going to be a problem for us. Like I said earlier, you want to play the next game as fast as possible. That's on my mind. We're ready to get after it this week and get after it on Saturday."



