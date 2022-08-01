UCF OL Sam Jackson: "We want to go undefeated"
Sam Jackson wants to finish his career like he started.
The UCF offensive lineman arrived at UCF in 2017, winning a National Championship his first season and back-to-back conference championships.
Thanks to a redshirt and an extra year of eligibility, he'll close it out with a sixth season this fall. One more ring is the goal.
The versatile Jackson is a multi-year starter who has mostly played tackle but can also play guard. He also practiced at center during the spring so he could be ready in the event he's needed.
We caught up with the Bradenton native following the first day of preseason camp.
