Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons quarterback Dylan Rizk couldn't stop smiling when talking about Bounce House Weekend and his UCF official visit.

"It was real fun," Rizk said. "Actually, it was one of the best visits. I came here Friday and nonstop I loved it. It was real fun. They had a beach set up for a photo shoot. It was real cool. Real fun."

Rizk's journey to UCF in some ways started one year ago. He attended a prospect camp in early June and received an offer that day. He eventually committed, doing so this past April.

"Last year I was here on a camp date," Rizk said. "I was doing a bunch of camps, doing my thing, and got the offer which was awesome. Now I'm here at the same time and I'm committed which is awesome. I can't believe it. It's really a blessing. It's a dream come true.

"I've always been a big fan of UCF. I've loved UCF since I was a little kid. It's a dream come true coming here. It's awesome."

He already has forged a special relationship with his future position coach, offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.

"Coach Chip Lindsey, I knew him when he was at Troy University. He offered me over there and came over here, so that was really lucky for me."