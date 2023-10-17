UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee feels closer to 100 percent and will start at Oklahoma, both he and head coach Gus Malzahn confirmed Monday.

Plumlee, who suffered a knee strain late in the comeback win at Boise State, missed the next three games against Villanova, Kansas State and Baylor. He tried to give it go at Kansas, but those plans were altered a couple plays into the game. He felt a "pop" in his knee and returned to the sideline, concerned perhaps he had reaggravated his injury. All was fine and while he did re-enter for one more series, the decision was made to pull him for the final three quarters.

Now following the bye week, Plumlee says his knee is feeling much better.

"I had a really good practice (Sunday) night, being able to move around and throw it well and move the way I want to move," Plumlee said. "So yeah, I'm really, really thankful for that. Again, shout out to (UCF trainer) Mary (Vander Heiden). She's unbelievable at doing what she does and has helped me a ton to get back."

Plumlee said it's been difficult being a spectator, especially knowing this is his final season.

"As a competitor, it stings having to sit on the sideline and not be out there with your guys," Plumlee said. "I tried to play my role and tried to do my part. I think everybody has a role when it comes to game days. I had to learn my role was different than it was, but I had to learn to play my role. I'm excited to get back into this role because it is what I love to do. I'm excited for Saturday."

The knee brace though will continue to be part of his "uniform," at least for right now.

"I've got to take all the precautions necessary to keep myself safe," Plumlee said. "But, yeah, it's part of the uniform for me right now. And Mary's been really, really awesome. She's worked with some people at DonJoy and Ossur and some other brace places.

"We have a running joke. We have a wall full of braces. I think I have six braces in the training room right now. But it just goes to show you that no stone is left unturned there. They're going to do everything that they can to make sure that you feel good, to make sure that you feel fit and ready to play. And I can't say enough good things about Mary and the team in there."

While Plumlee's focus for Oklahoma will be concentrated on their defensive side of the ball, he's quite familiar with their offense. OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was his former OC at Ole Miss, which followed Lebby's prior stint at UCF.

"Coach Lebby and his offense is unbelievable," Plumlee said. "I really have a lot of respect for him and everything that he's done so far in his career and now getting to showcase that at Oklahoma. Unbelievable coach. He's coached me really, really good and really, really well at Ole Miss. I'm appreciative for my time there with him.

"Special offense, they do some really good schematic stuff. They let their skill guys be really involved in the run game too. And they love to throw deep. So really good offense. When you have a really good quarterback as well, it highlights the offense. And so I'm excited to watch our defense compete against one of the best offenses in the country."