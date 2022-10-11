"Life is Good" for UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee following his big performance last time out against SMU. Now it's all about consistency and repeating with another big game this Thursday against Temple in the Space Game.

Plumlee, wearing a "Life is Good" t-shirt, was the offensive representative at Monday's press conference.

He talked about "reloading" as far as trying to put on a repeat big performance this week vs. Temple, but emphasized the past was the past.

JRP laughed about a question in regards to his sliding. As a lifelong baseball player, he understands how to slide but sometimes tries to push it as long as possible, perhaps a little too late.

He felt things really started to click in the second half vs. SMU after making corrections. The first couple big passing plays opened up some runs and then it all snowballed from there. He says it was a lot of fun to get the ball out to the playmakers



