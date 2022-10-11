UCF QB John Rhys Plumlee looks for another big performance vs. Temple
"Life is Good" for UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee following his big performance last time out against SMU. Now it's all about consistency and repeating with another big game this Thursday against Temple in the Space Game.
Plumlee, wearing a "Life is Good" t-shirt, was the offensive representative at Monday's press conference.
He talked about "reloading" as far as trying to put on a repeat big performance this week vs. Temple, but emphasized the past was the past.
JRP laughed about a question in regards to his sliding. As a lifelong baseball player, he understands how to slide but sometimes tries to push it as long as possible, perhaps a little too late.
He felt things really started to click in the second half vs. SMU after making corrections. The first couple big passing plays opened up some runs and then it all snowballed from there. He says it was a lot of fun to get the ball out to the playmakers
WR Kobe Hudson is a "stud." JRP enrolled with him at the same time. They put a lot of work in during the summer. He had his best game vs. SMU and then had his best practice this past Sunday.
With all the midweek games, it takes a minute to recognize which practice it is. For instance, their practice on Sunday was their normal "Tuesday practice."
JRP doesn't know a lot about the AAC, but quoted Gus Malzahn in saying, "This is a real conference."
Asked about WRs dropping passes, JRP understands because he's been a wide receiver. It's all about the next play. He misses throws too. You can't let it affect the next play.
With UCF not playing on many Saturdays, he watched the Ole Miss win against Vanderbilt. He gave a shout out to WR Jonathan Mingo who set an Ole Miss record with 247 receiving yards on nine catches with two touchdowns.
JRP is learning more about UCF's Space Game tradition though says he's "fired up" about it. He thinks the jerseys are really cool.
As a baseball player, JRP tries to spend his off day doing minimal baseball work. It might be for 10 minutes in the batting cage or just hanging out for a few minutes.