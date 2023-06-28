UCF's busy recruiting month has come to a close.

June started off with the blast of Bounce House Weekend when 21 elite prospects descended on campus for official visits. Over the next two weeks, UCF welcomed 12 more players on official visits for a total of 33 visits spread throughout the month.

Commitment wise, UCF entered June with four pledges: DL Sincere Edwards, LB Samarian Robinson, QB Riley Trujillo and WR Kason Stokes. However, the first two - Edwards and Robinson - recently decommitted.

Four additional players committed during the month of June: RB Stacy Gage, LB DJ McCormick, DE DJ Allen and DB Chasen Johnson.

UCF's current commitment count stands at six players, though the number is expected to increase as targets begin to announce their decisions.

Here's a breakdown of June's visitors sorted by position. We'll start with the offense.