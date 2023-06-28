UCF Recruiting Recap - Offense
UCF's busy recruiting month has come to a close.
June started off with the blast of Bounce House Weekend when 21 elite prospects descended on campus for official visits. Over the next two weeks, UCF welcomed 12 more players on official visits for a total of 33 visits spread throughout the month.
Commitment wise, UCF entered June with four pledges: DL Sincere Edwards, LB Samarian Robinson, QB Riley Trujillo and WR Kason Stokes. However, the first two - Edwards and Robinson - recently decommitted.
Four additional players committed during the month of June: RB Stacy Gage, LB DJ McCormick, DE DJ Allen and DB Chasen Johnson.
UCF's current commitment count stands at six players, though the number is expected to increase as targets begin to announce their decisions.
Here's a breakdown of June's visitors sorted by position. We'll start with the offense.
Quarterback
Riley Trujillo - UCF's lone quarterback commit in the 2024 class did not take his official visit during June, but he did stop by to attend the Bounce House Weekend festivities on that Saturday.Trujillo picked UCF over Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, Duke and several others.
Running Back
Stacy Gage - The four-star from Tampa (who is now attending St. Thomas Aquinas) committed the week after his OV for Bounce House Weekend. Gage announced for the Knights from a finalists list that also included Penn State, Florida, Colorado and Oklahoma. As UCF's top running back target, Gage was a massive pickup.
Wide Receiver
Kason Stokes - The Armwood wide receiver committed to UCF in April. He didn't take his OV during June, but did stop by for Bounce House Weekend. It's expected that he'll visit during the season. He committed to UCF over Ole Miss, Rutgers and Maryland.
Bredell Richardson - The four-star from Carrollwood Day was a late addition to the Bounce House Weekend visit list. He didn't do any interviews following the visit and it appears UCF was his only OV during the month. In late May, Richardson had announced a "final four" of LSU, Oregon, Michigan and Michigan State.
Andrew Brinson - The Tampa Gaither star visited UCF for Bounce House Weekend, but later committed to Oregon State.
