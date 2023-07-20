UCF's conference opponents are set for their inaugural basketball season in the Big 12.

The league announced their "scheduling matrix" on Thursday, the breakdown of home and away games. The 14-team league will play an 18-game conference schedule. UCF will play five teams twice and eight teams once.

Home and away opponents: BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Home only: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma

Away only: Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas

According to the Big 12, "opponents were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness."

Dates and television information will be announced later, likely in September.

The Big 12 has been the consensus No. 1 league in college basketball for the last two seasons. Seven of the 10 returning Big 12 schools made the NCAA Tournament in 2023 and Houston was a No. 1 seed in their final year in the American.

The home schedule features two of the last three National Champions in Baylor (2021) and Kansas (2022).

UCF has never played Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, BYU, Texas Tech and Texas.

The Knights obviously have an extensive history with Houston (C-USA, AAC) and Cincinnati (AAC) due to shared conference affiliation. UH leads the all-time series 22-11 while UC has a 15-5 edge.

UCF has a limited history with the other Big 12 schools, just one or two games played.

In 2017, TCU beat UCF 68-53 at Madison Square Garden in the semifinals of the NIT Championship.

The Knights recently played a series with Oklahoma (2019 and 2021) with the Sooners winning by razor thin margins (2019: 53-52 in Norman, 2021: 65-62 in Orlando).

West Virginia holds a 1-0 advantage, which was an 83-45 victory in the 2017 AdvoCare Invitational played at Disney's Wide World of Sports. That was on the same Black Friday of UCF's thrilling 49-42 football victory against South Florida.

Kansas State leads 2-0. The last meeting came in 2007, another matchup at Disney's Wide World of Sports in the same tournament in what was then called the Old Spice Classic. The Wildcats won 73-71 in overtime. In 2003, K-State beat UCF in Manhattan 71-59.

UCF notched a win last season against Oklahoma State in the Baha Mar Invitational, 60-56 in overtime.



