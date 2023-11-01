UCF fans can start making their future travel plans.

The Big 12 announced their 2024-27 scheduling matrix on Wednesday with home/away opponent breakdowns. The conference welcomes four new schools in 2024 - Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah - making the Big 12 a 16-team league.

The Big 12 designated just four permanent rivalries: Arizona-Arizona State, BYU-Utah, Baylor-TCU and Kansas-Kansas State, which will be played every year.

For the four-year stretch, UCF will play every Big 12 team two or three times. Cincinnati, West Virginia, BYU, Colorado, Iowa State and Baylor appear on the schedule three times, while UCF will play the following teams twice: Arizona, Utah, Arizona State, TCU, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Kansas State.

UCF's 2024 schedule includes all four of the PAC-12 newcomers: Arizona, Colorado and Utah at home to go along with a road trip to Arizona State. The Knights also play BYU, Iowa State and TCU, teams they missed in 2023. UCF also has Cincinnati and West Virginia.



UCF's 2024 non-conference opponents include a road game at Florida and home games against Sam Houston and New Hampshire.





