UCF's Malachi Lawrence eyes big year under Scott Frost, Mike Dawson

Malachi Lawrence, set for his fifth year at UCF, says he's excited about the changes in store under Scott Frost and Company. We caught up with the redshirt senior defensive end after Tuesday's first spring practice.

"(The first practice) was good, just the energy out there was good," Lawrence said. "We got after today."

Are the differences between coaching staffs subtle or extreme?

"They're really subtle, because, like, at the (defensive) end position, it's really just new words that we've got to learn, but it's still the same technique."

He said it's still primarily a four-down front, though they can mix things up at times with a three-down front.

The defensive end, or edge, position group is deep with returners. In addition to Malachi, UCF returns Nyjalik Kelly, Isaiah Nixon and Jamaal Johnson. The newcomer is transfer Sincere Edwards (Pittsburgh), but he doesn't seem like one considering he was a longtime high school commitment to UCF.

"We're expected to lead the defense," Lawrence said. "It's really being out in front, not being behind. Show yourself, and also lead by example."

The group is also looking for an impact year on the field.

"We're trying to lead sacks this year in the Big 12 and the nation," Lawrence said. "We already know what we can do. We just got to put it on tape now, then put it on the field."

The edge position is now led by Mike Dawson.

"Coach Dawson, he's been really great," Lawrence said. "He's been a cool guy, so, just developing over time, just learning him and building a relationship with him, that's really the big goal. I like Coach Dawson."

Lawrence says he aims to be more of a leader, watching what Josh Celiscar did a couple years ago.

"He showed me what to do, how to convey myself, so just watching him, it really helped me to try to become that leader," Lawrence said. "Be vocal, and just don't sit back."

Lawrence, who has combined for 12.5 sacks over the past season, says his goal for his final year is to improve his "football IQ."

"Knowing what's going to happen, knowing what formation they are before the play, so I can play faster."

Asked about the highlight from the first day, Lawrence said he really liked what he saw from safety Phillip Dunnam (FAU transfer).

"(Dunnam) caught two picks today, so that was pretty good," Lawrence said. "And then our pass rush today, Nyjalik (Kelly), he did good with a good pass rush. We were pretty good today, I'll say."



