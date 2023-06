UCF's Taylor Hendricks will be headed out west to play for the Utah Jazz.

The freshman is the highest NBA Draft pick in UCF history and the first ever to go in the first round.



Hendricks was the highest-ranked recruit in UCF history, ranked No. 65 and a four-star prospect by Rivals.com. His impact was immediate as he would go on to lead UCF in scoring, three-point percentage, rebounds and blocks. He was a nine-time American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week selection.