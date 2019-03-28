UCF Basketball's identity over the last four years has centered around Tacko Fall, a massive presence at 7-foot-6 who developed into a force on both sides of the court.

The future could revolve around another big man from Africa.

Moses Bol, a 7-foot-1 big man attending Colby Community College in Kansas, will arrive Friday for an official visit. The Knights have been evaluating the Sudan native for one of their remaining Class of 2019 spots.

Bol, who is a cousin to Manute Bol and Bol Bol, arrived to the United States two years ago to pursue a basketball future though he had limited experience in the sport. He was discovered by the MPAC Academy, who helped place him at Colby where he's been coached by Rusty Grafel.

"The first time Moses came to the U.S. was when he arrived at our community college," Grafel said. "He played for us his freshman year, even though we got him real late. He got here right before the season. He freshman stats were almost nothing as he was really learning the game. We used a year of eligibility, just trying to bring him along, though it didn't come as fast as we wanted it to."

Though his basketball skills were slower to develop, his success in the classroom came immediately as Bol earned academic All-American honors as a freshman and it's expected he'll repeat that honor this year.

Last offseason was when Bol started to tap into his potential.

"We got to spend all summer with him, which was great," Grafel said. "He gained about 25-30 pounds in the weight room. His hand/eye coordination picked up and his overall comfortability with the game."

That translated to a breakthrough sophomore season.

"If you look at stats, he did okay," Grafel said. "He averaged under six points, six rebounds and 2.2 blocks. But if you know basketball, his presence is what really helped us. We were top three defensively solely because of his presence around the rim. We didn't utilize him enough offensively because we had really good guards that could score, but he's gotten a lot better around the rim. He really bought into protecting the rim and that's what helped us."

Grafel says Bol is advanced athletically for his size.

"He can run," Grafel said. "He's the fastest kid on our team. He runs a 12-minute mile which is crazy for a 7-footer. He flies. He has tools he needs to work on, understanding position and presence, but he can handle the running part and his hand/eye coordination has really improved. He loves the weight room, though he probably needs another 10-15 pounds."