One of the top basketball recruits in the 2025 class will be at UCF Saturday for their home game against Texas Tech.

Jamier Jones, a 6-foot-5 wing from Orlando's Oak Ridge High School, will be inside Addition Financial Arena for an unofficial visit. He's currently ranked No. 26 in the country according to Rivals.com.

He's averaging more than 20 points per game this season at Oak Ridge.

Jones was offered by the Knights last September. Kansas, Kansas State, Houston, Illinois, Providence, Texas A&M, Missouri, South Florida, Texas, Ole Miss, Indiana, Cincinnati, LSU, South Carolina and Ohio State are among his other offers. He visited LSU, South Carolina and Providence last fall.

"I've got good options already, but I’m still open to everyone," Jones recently told Rivals. "Everyone wants me on the wing, and that's definitely where I feel comfortable. It's just all about where I'm connecting the most with the staff and the opportunity when that time comes."

Jones is a high school and AAU teammate of Cameron Simpson, a 2024 UCF signee.

UCF's entry to the Big 12 has elevated recruiting for Johnny Dawkins and his staff. The Knights recently secured a commitment from high-profile Memphis transfer Mikey Williams. Their 2024 class already includes four-star point guard Kyle Green Jr. in addition to Simpson. High four-star center Moustapha Thiam is pledged for the 2025 class.



