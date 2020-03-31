Incoming UCF freshman Isaiah Adams was bestowed with Florida's top prep honor on Tuesday.

The Jacksonville-Paxon School star was named Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Basketball following a senior season in which he averaged 23.7 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and 2.2 assists.

Adams committed to UCF last September among a finalists list that also included Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Murray State and Arkansas.

"I think the UCF staff plans to use him at the three (spot), but Adams could be a big two guard or a power forward in some lineups," said Russ Wood, Rivals.com basketball recruiting analyst. "His ball handling skills are solid. He can grab a rebound and lead the break. He can handle the ball on the perimeter or inside. Straight line drives he'll finish well above the rim."

Adams is among three high school recruits slated to join UCF next season. Like Adams, Jamille Reynolds is also officially in the fold having signed last November. Marchelus Avery committed in February and will sign at the earliest opportunity. UCF still has an open scholarship following Ceasar DeJesus' decision to leave the program and go pro.



