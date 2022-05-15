 UCFSports - UCF Softball excited to host NCAA Regional
UCF Softball excited to host NCAA Regional

Brandon Helwig • UCFSports
For the first time in school history, UCF Softball is hosting a NCAA Regional. Following the Selection Show, head coach Cindy Ball-Malone, catcher Jada Cody, pitcher Gianna Mancha and first baseman Shannon Doherty reflected on the accomplishment.

In her fourth season in Orlando, Cindy Ball-Malone led UCF to a regular season and tournament American Athletic Conference Championship, paving the way for the program to host a NCAA Regional for the first time in school history. After the selection show, Coach Bear talked about this special group and how proud she is of her team.

What a year for catcher Jada Cody: She became the second UCF player ever to knock in more than 60 RBIs in a season, breaking the record previously held by school legend Stephanie Best. After winning both the regular season and tournament conference championships, Cody and her teammates will host a NCAA Regional on campus.

It's been a storybook final season for Gianna Mancha. The UCF pitcher posted a stellar 20-3 record with a 1.70 ERA, helping to guide the Knights to the American Championship and now a top-16 seed and host in the NCAA Regionals.

Last fall when the AAC rescinded UCF's host status for the conference tournament, first baseman Shannon Doherty texted head coach Cindy Ball-Malone and said, "They can't take regionals away from us." After taking care of business with a clean sweep of the regular season and tournament conference championships, Doherty was prophetic as the Knights did earn their way to NCAA Regional hosting status.


{{ article.author_name }}