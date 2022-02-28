Two-sport and all-around athlete Kaleb Cost recently made it down from Georgia to visit UCF.

The Sandy Creek (Ga.) star attended "Hometown Hero," the mega recruiting event held in late January.

"It was a great experience," Cost said. "They showed great hospitality. Coach (Gus) Malzahn wasn't able to make it, but he sent me a text wishing he could be there to meet me. All in all, it was a good visit."

It was actually his second time on campus as Cost also attended a home game last season.

"The biggest thing for me was when we were able to sit down with the coaches," Cost said. "I got to ask a lot of questions being in the room with the DBs coach, Coach (Addison) Williams and Coach T-Will (Travis Williams). They were telling me how things are operated... They don't sugarcoat things. They'll tell you how it is."

Addison Williams is also his recruiter.

"UCF offered around four months ago and we've been building the relationship ever since," Cost said. "He's from Atlanta too. He went to Westlake High School. I'm from Sandy Creek, so I'm real familiar with Westlake. The bond is going real well."