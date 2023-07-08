UCF is making a huge statement in the Peach State.

Christian Peterson, a defensive back from Atlanta Westlake, committed to the Knights on Saturday. It's UCF's fifth commitment from Georgia over the last week.

"For the next three to four years I'll be taking my talents to the University of Central Florida," Peterson said during his announcement. "UCF has been with me since day one. I've got a great relationship with the coaches. Coach Addi (Addison Williams) and Coach D-Law (Deshon Lawrence), they're from the city. Every time I go there I get red carpet treatment... Coach Gus (Malzahn) is doing special things over there. With them going to the Big 12, they throw the ball a lot so that's better for me. That's more money, more interceptions, stuff like that. Go Knights!"

Peterson chose UCF over a finalists list that also included Auburn, North Carolina and Louisville. He visited Orlando in early June for Bounce House Weekend.



UCF is now up to 12 commitments in their 2024 class, half of which have committed since June 30. Among the new Big 12, UCF's class currently ranks No. 1 in terms of average ranking.



