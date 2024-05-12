UAB cornerback and team captain Mac McWilliams announced Sunday he is transferring to UCF.

The Pensacola, Fla., native was a late entry to the portal, entering on the April 30 deadline. The Pine Forest High School alumnus spent four seasons at UAB.

After playing in four games and redshirting in 2020, McWilliams was named to the All-Conference USA Freshman Team in 2021. He started six of his eight games played that season, recording 24 tackles, three TFL and four pass breakups.

In 2022, McWilliams was second in C-USA in passes defended (1.57/game) until he suffered a season-ending injury in the seventh game. He finished with 19 tackles, 10 pass breakups and one pick-six he returned 78 yards for a touchdown.

As a redshirt junior in 2023, McWilliams started all 12 games while tallying 52 tackles, two TFL, nine pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

McWilliams is UCF's ninth spring transfer portal addition. The Knights' incoming transfer portal class is ranked No. 5 nationally by Rivals.com.



