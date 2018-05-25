Miami-Central linebacker Tatum Bethune announced his commitment to UCF late Thursday to become the Knights' third pledge in the Class of 2019.

Bethune was offered a week earlier by defensive coordinator Randy Shannon, who had attended his spring game.

"This decision wasn't easy and one of the hardest decisions I've made in my entire life," Bethune said in a tweet. "I want to thank Coach Shannon and the rest of the UCF coaching staff for seeing potential in me to help better their program."

His other offers included Auburn, UNLV, Boston College, UAB, Tulane, Appalachian State, Yale and Buffalo.

Bethune joins quarterback Charlie Dean and wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe in UCF's 2019 class.





