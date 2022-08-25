This time a year ago, UCF fans probably weren't that familiar with Alec Holler. That all changed in the season opener against Boise State. He caught the game's first touchdown and went on to have a breakout season at tight end.

We caught up with the senior and former walk-on following Thursday's practice.

Holler says he's now more of a leader, helping the younger guys learn the offense.

He gave his thoughts on Gus Malzahn's decision to name John Rhys Plumlee the starting quarterback.

"I'm so happy for him. John Rhys is my buddy. He's a good dude. He's a great player. You feel for Mikey (Keene). I love Mikey as well. Whenever it's a close quarterback battle and you love both dudes, it's kind of bittersweet. I'm going to ride with John Rhys. He's our QB1 and I love that dude."

Knowing Plumlee is QB1, they can build on the chemistry.

What makes him excited in regards to JRP when he's finally allowed to be let loose and be live against opponents?

"Everyone is talking about his legs when he's live," Holler said. "It's a whole new dynamic added to his game. I'm excited to see how he does with that."

Did he watch JRP's Youtube highlights?

"When they told me I was going to host him (on the recruiting visit), I looked up John Rhys Plumlee and the first thing that came up was Ole Miss vs. LSU (highlights). LSU won the National Championship that year. He went crazy. The plays that he was making on the field were ridiculous. Okay yeah, we need this guy. Let's bring him in."